Lola Young And Sony Sue Carter Lang Over Songwriting Credit Dispute

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – British singer-songwriter Lola Young, in partnership with Sony Music Publishing, has launched legal action against producer Carter Lang, accusing him of improperly claiming songwriting credits on four of her songs.

The claim was filed on October 1 in the London Intellectual Property Court. ([People.com][1]) According to the filing, Lang’s assertions conflict with prior agreements made during the original recording sessions. Young’s legal team states they “strongly refute” Lang’s claims and “will not allow Lola’s reputation and integrity to be called into question — particularly so long after the sessions took place and agreements were put in place.”

In a public statement, Young’s team said:

“Lola has always been authentic in her songwriting process and acknowledges songwriting contributions where appropriate. This dispute has been ongoing for several months and we look forward to the truth being established.”

No formal response from Lang has been reported as of now.

This legal move arrives amid a turbulent period for Young. On September 27, she collapsed during her set at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York City, prompting her to cancel all future performances and step back from her public schedule. She later announced via social media: “I’m going away for a while … cancel everything for the foreseeable future.”

The lawsuit highlights the complex nature of crediting in the music industry, particularly when projects achieve major success after the fact. Lang—who has collaborated with big names including SZA, Post Malone, and Justin Bieber—is credited as a producer on multiple tracks for Young. Some reports suggest that among the disputed songs may be “Messy” – Young’s breakout hit, though the suit doesn’t explicitly name the titles.

If Messy is involved, it complicates matters: the song became a major hit, elevating Young’s profile. That could mean significant financial stakes for both sides, depending on how the court rules on authorship and the division of publishing rights.

What’s Next

* The case will proceed in the UK’s intellectual property court.

* Lang may respond with counterclaims or defenses concerning the timing or validity of his contributions.

* The court will likely examine session agreements, demo versions, and contributions to melody, lyrics, and structure.

* The outcome could set a reference point for how post-release credit disputes are handled in this era of streaming and creator transparency