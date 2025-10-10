Mohegan Sun Named Casino Of The Year At 2025 IEBA Honors And Awards

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) – Mohegan Sun, home to two award winning venues including the 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena as well as the iconic 350 seat Wolf Den in Uncasville, Connecticut, was honored in Nashville on Tuesday, (October 7), with its third International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA) Award for “Casino of the Year.” This prestigious global recognition celebrates all of the casino’s venues – Mohegan Sun Arena, Wolf Den, The Cabaret, Sun Patio and Comix as one of the premier live entertainment venues in the world and represents the top honor bestowed by IEBA members comprised of leading talent buyers, promoters, and entertainment professionals across the industry.

“We’re always honored to be nominated for these impactful entertainment industry awards, let alone win,” said Tom Cantone, President of Sports & Entertainment for Mohegan. “This recognition is a testament to the incredible team that runs our venues and to the long-standing relationships we’ve built with agents and artists who love performing at Mohegan Sun Arena and experiencing our world-class resort.”

The IEBA Honors and Awards Ceremony took place in downtown Nashville’s Grand Hyatt. The awards are voted on by top entertainment executives in the nation including the biggest agencies, artist management groups and other arenas, theatres and clubs throughout the US.

This marks Mohegan Sun’s third IEBA award, joining previous wins in 2015 and 2017.

Fallsview Casino Resort, a sister property within the Mohegan enterprise featuring the 5,000-seat OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino was also nominated for the Casino of the Year honor. The Fallsview nomination marks the first time two venues from the same organization, located in different countries, have been recognized for IEBA awards.

Add this to Mohegan’s list of national awards. Cantone has built an entertainment dynasty as the most awarded venue in America.