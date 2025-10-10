Neil Young Says He’s Pulling His Music From Amazon

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian rock legend Neil Young announced that he plans to pull his music from Amazon’s streaming service due to company founder Jeff Bezos, seemingly cozy relationship with the Trump administration.

In a message shared on the Neil Young Archive, the veteran rocker said: “It does not support you or me. The time is here. FORGET AMAZON. Soon my music will not be there.”

“Don’t go back to the big who have sold out America, we all have to give up something to save America from the Corporate Control Age it is entering. They need you to buy from them. Dont.” he added.

Young has previously boycotted streaming services and in 2022, he pulled music from Spotify, claiming that the platform allowed podcaster Joe Rogan to spread disinformation about the COVID pandemic. However, he returned his music to Spotify the following year.

Young also dropped his Facebook account in protest about the platform’s A.I. safety mechanisms for children.