No Doubt Announces A Run At The Sphere In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Rock icons No Doubt announced plans to reunited for a special limited run at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

No Doubt Live at Sphere will unfold across six nights in 2026, with shows currently scheduled for May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16 and will be the band’s first extended run of performances since their seven night stand in Los Angeles in 2012

The performances will also mark the 30th anniversary of the release of No Doubt’s seminal 1995 album Tragic Kingdom, which established the band as a household name.

“The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way. The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined,” said singer Gwen Stefani.

I can’t wait to get on stage again with my bandmates. There is a beautiful energy that happens when we play together, an electricity I have felt through all of our years. To be able to leave it all on the table each night and take our fans on the insane journey that is Sphere is beyond our wildest dreams. See you in May!” added bassist Tony Kanal.

“For anyone who has ever cared or is curious about a No Doubt live concert, this is a special opportunity for that electric band/fan energy exchange in a very unique venue!” concluded drummer Adrian Young.