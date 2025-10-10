Oak View Group Co-Founder Azoff on Live Music Boom and the Cost of Resale Tickets

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary manager and Oak View Group co-founder Irving Azoff said that while the live entertainment industry is “thriving,” he remains concerned about the impact of the secondary ticketing market on prices.

Azoff’s remarks came during an on-stage interview with Lucas Shaw at Bloomberg Screentime in Los Angeles on Thursday. According to Azoff, the concert business for top-tier talent is booming, with major artists playing larger venues, in front of bigger crowds, and selling higher-priced tickets than ever before.

However, he highlighted the effects of the secondary market, which he said are driving up prices and reducing availability for the average fan.

“Live entertainment is the number one entertainment choice for consumers and is thriving even more than ever. The top artists are playing bigger and bigger venues, selling more tickets with higher price points than ever before,” Azoff told Shaw. “I believe that the root of the problem is an unregulated secondary market, which drives up ticket prices and contributes to an even greater scarcity of face-value tickets.”

He added that the success is not universal, noting that smaller acts are struggling on multiple fronts.

“It’s getting harder and harder for smaller acts to sell out even the smallest of venues,” he said. “At over 30,000-capacity stadiums, top artists basically have 4.1% unsold tickets, whereas smaller venues have 20% unsold tickets.”

Azoff also noted that Oak View Group will oversee the development and operation of the second Sphere, currently under construction in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

“Our company, Oak View, is the project manager, and then we will run and book the building once it’s open,” he said.

Additionally, Azoff said OVG is in talks with MSG to operate smaller versions of the Sphere, which could be developed in markets including Austin, Orlando, New York, and Chicago.