PULSE Music Group Forms Publishing Partnership With Mark Ronson’s Zelig Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – PULSE Music Group has formed a music publishing joint venture with artist/songwriter/producer/composer Mark Ronson as announced today by PULSE Music Group co-CEOs Josh Abraham and Scott Cutler; PULSE Music Group President, Ashley Calhoun; and Senior Vice President/Head of Creative, for the publishing division of PULSE Music Group, Annie Aberle; and Zelig Music General Manager, Rachel Helman. Through the joint venture, PULSE Music Group and Ronson’s publishing company, Zelig Music, have signed Thea Gustafsson (professionally known as Becky and the Birds) to a worldwide, go-forward publishing deal.

Gustafsson writes, records, and produces under the moniker Becky and the Birds. She received her formal musical education at Musikmakarna Songwriters Academy of Sweden and was an avid violin-player as a child. In 2025, she was nominated in four categories at the Swedish Grammis for Album of the Year (Only Music Makes Me Cry Now); Alternative Pop Record of the Year (Only Music Makes Me Cry Now); Newcomer of the Year (Becky and The Birds), and Producer of the Year, of which she won the distinguished Producer of the Year category.

Founded by Ronson in 2018, Zelig Records is a Sony Music joint venture with clients that include King Princess, Eli, Tiberius b, Raissa, and Issy Wood.

Abraham commented: “I have known Mark since the early 90’s in the New York club scene and Brandon [Brandon Creed, Good World Management] back since his A&R days. Recently, I was talking to Brandon and we knew the timing was right for this joint venture. Mark is an exceptional partner that knows how to cultivate culture-defining moments for songwriters, producers, and artists. He has a lot of integrity, creativity, and is effective in the way that he works to build the careers for others. Working together to help launch the next generation of talent, our JV platform provides a creative community that these songwriters/producers will thrive in. We’re thrilled to be in partnership with Zelig and to welcome Becky and the Birds to the PULSE Music Group / Zelig Music family.”

Ronson commented: “I’m so in admiration of what PULSE has built. And I’ve been a fan of Josh as a producer since I was a teen. I’m so excited to discover and develop some incredible talent together. Becky and the Birds couldn’t be a better artist/producer example to start with.”

Becky and the Birds is managed by Alyssa DeBonis of Moth Management.