Shore Fire Media Announces Publicist Promotions

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Shore Fire Media, a creative communications firm for leaders in the arts, culture and entertainment, today announced five promotions across three of its publicist teams: Mary Claire “MC” Miskell has been promoted to senior account executive, Anna DeNelsky and Henry Thomas have been appointed to account executive positions, while Anna Billy and Patrick Nitii have been named junior account executives. All based in the company’s Brooklyn headquarters, Miskell and Billy serve on Co-President Rebecca Shapiro’s publicity team, DeNelsky and Thomas sit on Co-President Matt Hanks’ team, and Nitti is a member of Co-President Mark Satlof’s.

Miskell joined Shore Fire in 2022, after gaining experience in beauty and lifestyle communications at Aimee Majoros Public Relations and music publicity at Biz3. Over the past three years, she has played a pivotal role in developing storytelling and strategy for music icons like Wyclef Jean, Kylie Minogue and Kool & The Gang — including the latter’s recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and a successful GRAMMY campaign for Minogue — as well as visionaries like Gogol Bordello, Shamir, Draag, Chrissy Chlapecka, non-profit Music Will and others. As a fourth generation native New Yorker, she has also proudly participated in campaigns for institutions like New York Public Radio, the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Queens as well as historic venue The Capitol Theatre.

Billy previously served as a publicity assistant on Shapiro’s team and has played integral roles across a range of campaigns for clients including The Capitol Theatre, the Louis Armstrong House Museum and Wasserman Music while also leading Shore Fire’s industry-recognized internship program. In addition to her creative contributions, Billy has provided strategic operational support to Shapiro as her executive assistant. A Los Angeles native, Billy has an editorial background and holds dual degrees in English as well as gender, women and sexuality studies from Grinnell College.

“MC’s work embodies the kind of thoughtful and imaginative storytelling that defines Shore Fire at its best. Her talent for championing legacy artists, elevating cultural institutions and leading on-site events makes her an indispensable asset to both our team and our clients,” said Shapiro. “I’m equally proud to see Anna step into the junior account executive role. Her versatility, poise and calm under pressure have made a lasting impact on our campaigns and company culture.”

DeNelsky previously served as a junior account executive and as a publicity assistant prior, and has contributed to campaigns for clients including flipturn, Peter Guralnick, The Avett Brothers, Angie McMahon and Nick Lowe. Before joining Shore Fire, she gained communications and music industry experience at Big Hassle and Ba Da Bing Records as well as editorial experience at ZYZZYVA Magazine and other publications. She is a graduate of Bucknell University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and psychology. In her free time, she performs with her band Yard Sale in New York City.

Having joined Shore Fire as an intern in 2022, before being hired as a full-time publicity assistant that same year and rising to junior account executive the next, Thomas has contributed to press campaigns for a variety of clients including Bruce Springsteen, ODESZA, Trixie Mattel, Kesha, Pom Pom Squad, Joe Boyd, the Rocky Horror Picture Show’s 50th anniversary and others. A Hudson Valley native, he attended Skidmore College — where he majored in American studies and wrote his senior thesis on the commercialization of 20th-century American folk music, with much of his time spent spinning records for the school’s community radio station WSPN as its music director and webmaster.

“Anna brings both sharp editorial sensibilities as well as instincts and curiosity that continue to push us forward,” said Hanks. “And Henry has grown into a versatile and confident publicist with a deep passion for the music and stories we help tell. I’m thrilled to see them both step into these new roles and excited for everything they’ll accomplish next.”

Since joining Shore Fire as a publicity assistant in 2023, Nitti has worked on an array of artist and music business accounts including Elvis Costello, Smithsonian Folkways, Qobuz, Seeker Music, Hopeless Records and others. Before joining Shore Fire, he gained industry experience working at Forest Hills Stadium, Girlie Action Media and Big Hassle. Nitti is a New York City native and a graduate of Hunter College, where he earned his degree in media studies and communications.

“Patrick brings a mix of curiosity and calm professionalism to everything he does,” said Satlof. “He’s become a trusted partner to both clients and colleagues, and this promotion feels like a natural next step for him.”

Patrick Nitti