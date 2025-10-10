Spotify Integrates With ChatGPT for Personalized Music and Podcast Recommendations

(CelebrityAccess) — On-demand music streaming platform Spotify announced a new integration with the popular large language model AI, ChatGPT.

The integration allows Spotify users to bring Spotify into their ChatGPT conversations to receive personalized music and podcast recommendations.

Available to both Spotify’s free and premium accounts, the integration lets users link their Spotify account with ChatGPT and request song suggestions based on mood, activity, or genre.

It also enables automatic playlist creation, allowing users to create, edit, and manage playlists directly within ChatGPT.

Tracks and playlists generated through ChatGPT can be opened directly in the Spotify app, providing a seamless path from discovery to listening.

The integration gives users control over data sharing, with options to disconnect at any time.

The Spotify–ChatGPT integration is now live in English across 145 countries for all logged-in ChatGPT Free, Plus, and Pro accounts, and is available on both web and mobile platforms.