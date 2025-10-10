The Supreme Court Declines To Hear Live Nation’s Appeal In Ticketmaster Class Action Suit

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — This week, the United States Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from Live Nation and its Ticketmaster subsidiary, who had sought to move a proposed consumer class action lawsuit over ticket prices into mass binding arbitration.

Live Nation had asked the courts to compel consumers to resolve their claims through New Era ADR, a private forum offering a “mass arbitration” process in place of traditional civil litigation.

Many companies promote binding arbitration as a faster, more efficient way for consumers to resolve disputes. However, the practice has faced criticism for its lack of independent oversight—arbitrators are often paid by the defendant—and for depriving consumers of their right to a day in court.

The case stems from a 2022 lawsuit accusing Live Nation and Ticketmaster of monopolizing the ticketing industry. In 2023, a federal judge rejected Live Nation’s request to move the case into private arbitration, and the Ninth Circuit upheld that ruling.

The appellate court found Live Nation’s arbitration terms both procedurally unfair, because customers had no meaningful choice and the company could change the terms of the contract at any time, even retroactively. The 9th circuit also ruled that the arbitration terms were substantively unfair, as the process limited evidence, bound large groups of claimants to decisions they didn’t take part in, and granted Live Nation extra appeal rights.

The court also held that the Federal Arbitration Act, which generally requires courts to enforce arbitration agreements, did not apply in this case. The Act was designed to protect traditional, one-on-one arbitration, not the kind of “mass arbitration” framework Live Nation employed, which grouped numerous claims under restrictive procedures.

Live Nation then asked the Supreme Court to review the Ninth Circuit’s decision, seeking to clarify whether the Federal Arbitration Act applies to mass arbitration systems—but the Court declined to take the case.