Thommy Price, Drummer for Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Dies at 68

(CelebrityAccess) — Veteran rock drummer Thommy Price, known for his long tenure with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, has died at the age of 68.

His passing was announced by his wife, Stefunny Price, on social media:

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of beloved husband, friend, and legendary musician Thommy Price.

A devoted husband, proud father, powerhouse drummer, and songwriter, Thommy’s extraordinary career spanned decades, performing and recording with some of rock’s most iconic artists. His energy, kindness, humor, and unmatched rhythm left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him and every stage he graced.”

Price joined The Blackhearts in 1986, stepping in after his predecessor, Lee Crystal, departed amid creative differences, and he remained with the band for the next 28 years.

He got his start with Zach Smith and Patty Smyth’s band Scandal, contributing to the album Warrior, before joining Billy Idol.

Price was also a noted studio musician, collaborating with artists such as Roger Daltrey, Peter Wolf, Steve Lukather, John Waite, Debbie Harry, and more.

He is survived by his wife, Stefunny Price, his daughter Brooklyn, and an extended family. Information regarding a celebration of Price’s life will be announced soon, according to his family.