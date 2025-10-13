Andrea Bocceli Announces ‘Romanza’ 30th Anniversary US Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The iconic Italian legend and one of the most beloved and recognized musical voices in the world, Maestro Andrea Bocelli, announced the North American dates for his 2026 Romanza – 30th Anniversary World Tour, celebrating his widely-acclaimed 1997 breakthrough album Romanza. Fans can expect to experience many of these renowned songs live, including timeless classics like “Con Te Partirò.”

Presented by AEG Presents, the North American leg of the tour will feature Bocelli performing in seven arenas across the country, including Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, the PNC Arena in Raleigh, the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and more. The tour kicks off on February 7 in Columbus, OH and concludes on February 25 in Chicago, IL.

General ticket sales begin on Friday, October 17, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket pre-sales will begin on Wednesday, October 15, at 10:00 am local time with the Andrea Bocelli social fan presale, followed by an American Express presale on Wednesday, October 15, at 11:00 am local time.

Romanza became a global phenomenon upon its release in 1997, selling more than 20 million copies worldwide. The record earned Platinum and Diamond certifications in over 20 countries, including Triple Platinum in the United States and Diamond status in Canada. It is both the best-selling Italian-language album and the best-selling predominantly non-English language album of all time. Romanza also topped the charts in 11 countries and reached the top of Billboard’s U.S. World Albums and Top Catalog Albums charts.

In May of this year, Maestro Bocelli signed a landmark global exclusive agreement for the creation of his live performances for the next five years with AEG Presents, in collaboration with his management team and WME. The agreement, which takes effect January 1, 2026, spans all five continents and covers all ticketed live events, including “Romanza – 30th Anniversary World Tour”.

Meanwhile, tickets for Maestro Andrea Bocelli’s annual winter tour are on sale. The tour includes 10 shows in major cities across the nation, including Dallas, Lexington, Hamilton, Boston, Detroit, Hartford, Miami, and Washington, DC, as well as a return to Madison Square Garden in New York City for two performances. All shows will be conducted by Maestro Steven Mercurio.

Romanza – 30th Anniversary World Tour Dates

Saturday, February 7, 2026 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Thursday, February 12, 2026 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

Friday, February 20, 2026 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Sunday, February 22, 2026 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Monday, February 23, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Bocelli Winter 2025 Tour Dates (all tickets currently on sale)

Thursday, December 4, 2025 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Saturday, December 6, 2025 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena *First performance in Lexington

Sunday, December 7, 2025 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum *First performance in Hamilton

Thursday, December 11, 2025 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Saturday, December 13, 2025 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena

Sunday, December 14, 2025 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *Marking over 25-years of Andrea Bocelli at MSG

Thursday, December 18, 2025 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *Marking over 25-years of Andrea Bocelli at MSG

Sunday, December 21, 2025 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center