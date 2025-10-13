Argentinian Singer Fede Dorcaz Killed In Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (CelebrityAccess) – Argentine singer and model Fede Dorcaz was shot and killed in Mexico City during a suspected robbery attempt.

Dorcaz, who was 29, was on Ampliación Daniel Garza neighborhood on Thursday when he was attacked and shot in the neck by two assailants on motorcycles, according to a statement from the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City.

According to TMZ, Dorcaz was in Mexico City ahead of an appearance on the Mexican televised dance competition “Las Estrellas Bailan En Hoy,” and was targeted in what was suspected to be an attempted robbery.

Following news of Dorcaz’s passing, producers of “Las Estrellas Bailan En Hoy,” released a statement on social media:

“The HOY family mourns the passing of our friend and colleague, Fede Dorcaz. We join in the grief of his entire family, his parents, and his girlfriend, Mariana Ávila. Mariana and Fede were one of our planned couples for the new season of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy. Fede leaves a great void in our team. His memory and his passion will continue to inspire us always.”