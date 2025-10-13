Autumn Ledgin Launches Ledgin Management In Partnership With Red Light, Signs Artist Tucker Wetmore

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Nashville-based artist manager Autumn Ledgin has officially launched Ledgin Management, marking a significant milestone in her career. With a strategic partnership with Red Light Management, Ledgin aims to expand her influence in the music industry.

Ledgin’s inaugural client under her new venture is country artist Tucker Wetmore, whom she has managed since 2023. Their collaboration has already yielded impressive results, including Wetmore’s back-to-back Billboard Hot 100 entries with his RIAA Platinum and double Platinum debut singles, “Wine Into Whiskey” and “Wind Up Missin’ You.” The latter also marked his first No. 1 at country radio.

Earlier this year, Wetmore released his debut album, What Not To, which became the biggest new artist country debut of 2025, amassing over 1.2 billion global streams. He has also been nominated for both ACM New Male Artist of the Year and CMA New Artist of the Year. Recently, Wetmore completed a successful tour as direct support on Thomas Rhett’s “Better In Boots Tour,” with his follow-up single “3,2,1” climbing inside the Top 20 at country radio.

Ledgin Management’s team includes coordinators Mikey Hernandez and Reid Staubitz, who are instrumental in supporting Wetmore’s growing career.