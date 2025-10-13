Beloved Hollywood Legend Diane Keaton Dead At 79 – Hollywood Reacts

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary actress Diane Keaton passed away on October 11, 2025, at age 79 in Los Angeles, her family announced. The cause of death has not been made public, and close confidants say she had kept her health struggles largely private.

Born Diane Hall on January 5, 1946, in Los Angeles, she later adopted her mother’s surname, Keaton. Her early talent led her to study acting in New York, and she made her debut on the stage before transitioning to film.

Her breakthrough role was in Play It Again, Sam (1972), marking the beginning of a deep creative relationship with Woody Allen. Her performance in Annie Hall (1977) won her the Academy Award for Best Actress and solidified her as one of Hollywood’s most distinctive voices.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Keaton weathered the dual demands of comedy and drama with grace. She is beloved for roles in The Godfather trilogy, Reds, Marvin’s Room, Something’s Gotta Give, The First Wives Club, and Father of the Bride. She also directed, most notably the 2000 film Hanging Up, and remained involved in creative projects and writing until late in life.

Keaton was widely admired for her unique, androgynous style — her hats, gloves, glasses, accessories, and a blend of menswear became part of her signature.

Critics and colleagues often noted her ability to hold emotional weight while still being extremely funny.

Word of Keaton’s death triggered an outpouring of tributes across Hollywood and beyond.

Woody Allen, her frequent collaborator and former partner, wrote an essay describing her as “unlike anyone the planet has experienced or is unlikely to ever see again,” recalling that “her face and laugh illuminated any space she entered.”

Bette Midler shared her grief in an Instagram post: “The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died … she was hilarious, a complete original.”

Goldie Hawn, co-star from The First Wives Club, reflected on their friendship: “There was, and will be, no one like you … you never liked praise … but now you can’t tell me to ‘shut up’ honey.”

Leonardo DiCaprio honored her as “brilliant, funny, and unapologetically herself.”

Steve Martin shared a playful memory: he reposted an exchange between Keaton and Martin Short — Short asked, “Who’s sexier, me or Steve Martin?” and Keaton answered, “I mean, you’re both idiots.”

Michael Douglas, who worked with her on And So It Goes, called the loss “heartbreaking” and said she was “one of the greatest icons in our industry.”

Robert De Niro, Jane Fonda, Francis Ford Coppola, Octavia Spencer, Sarah Jessica Parker, Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis, and many others publicly shared their admiration, citing her influence, kindness, authenticity, and lasting impact.

Josh Gad, on social media, wrote: “What a monumental loss … Diane Keaton in many ways defined my love of movies … there simply are no replacements.”

She is survived by her two children, Dexter and Duke.

RIP