Insomniac’s Countdown NYE Heads To The Los Angeles Convention Center

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Dance music promoter Insomniac Events has revealed the lineup for its annual New Year’s Eve bash, Countdown NYE.
Countdown NYE will make its debut in a brand new venue for 2025, taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, which will feature four stages, the return of the renowned Red Light District, and a full lineup of music 7PM until 5AM on New Year’s Day.
The lineup for 2025 is led by house music icon John Summit, Grammy-nominated act Above & Beyond, and Pryda, also known as Eric Pryde. Other artists announced for 2025 include Madeon (DJ Set), SLANDER, Sub Focus promises high-velocity energy, and Wuki, among others.
Countdown NYE is an 18+ festival.
Countdown NYE 2025 Lineup
Above & Beyond
AK SPORTS
AR/CO
Cera Khin
Clara Cuvé
Close Friends Only
Crankdat
Discovery Project
Gravagerz
Hedex
John Summit
Kevin de Vries
Kobosil
Madeon (DJ Set)
Marie Nyx
MPH
Odymel
Pryda
Ship Wrek
Shlømo
SLANDER
southstar
Starjunk 95
Sub Focus
Wuki