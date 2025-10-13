Insomniac’s Countdown NYE Heads To The Los Angeles Convention Center

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Dance music promoter Insomniac Events has revealed the lineup for its annual New Year’s Eve bash, Countdown NYE.

Countdown NYE will make its debut in a brand new venue for 2025, taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, which will feature four stages, the return of the renowned Red Light District, and a full lineup of music 7PM until 5AM on New Year’s Day.

The lineup for 2025 is led by house music icon John Summit, Grammy-nominated act Above & Beyond, and Pryda, also known as Eric Pryde. Other artists announced for 2025 include Madeon (DJ Set), SLANDER, Sub Focus promises high-velocity energy, and Wuki, among others.

Countdown NYE is an 18+ festival.

Countdown NYE 2025 Lineup

Above & Beyond

AK SPORTS

AR/CO

Cera Khin

Clara Cuvé

Close Friends Only

Crankdat

Discovery Project

Gravagerz

Hedex

John Summit

Kevin de Vries

Kobosil

Madeon (DJ Set)

Marie Nyx

MPH

Odymel

Pryda

Ship Wrek

Shlømo

SLANDER

southstar

Starjunk 95

Sub Focus

Wuki