Iranian-American Artist Megan Kashat Signs With Breakpoint Booking

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The boutique talent agency Breakpoint Booking has announced the exclusive signing of rising Iranian-American singer-songwriter and artist Megan Kashat.

Kashat, who has focused on dance music in recent years through collaborations with DJ Regard, Edward Maya, DJ Paige, Nihil Young, and Eli Fola, has pivoted back to pop with her latest rock-infused single, “WICKED.”

Breakpoint is currently seeking performance opportunities for Kashat across major concerts, festivals, corporate engagements, and special events.

As a songwriter, Kashat is exclusively signed to 23rd Precinct and Notting Hill Music, with her work supported by BBC Radio 1, SiriusXM, Tiësto’s Club Life, Artbat’s podcast, and Nora En Pure.

Her radio success includes seven consecutive weeks on the Mediabase Activator Charts, and she has performed live alongside artists such as Mariah Carey, Charlie Wilson, Big Sean, T.I., and Steve Harvey.