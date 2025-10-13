John Lodge, Bassist And Voice Of The Moody Blues Dies At 82

NAPLES, FL (CelebrityAccess) – John Charles Lodge, longtime bassist, singer and songwriter with The Moody Blues, passed away on October 10, 2025. He was 82.

His family said he died “suddenly and unexpectedly,” adding that he “peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly.” They asked for privacy as they mourn.

Born July 20, 1943, in Erdington, Birmingham, England, Lodge came from a modest upbringing. He joined The Moody Blues in 1966, at a pivotal moment for the group, and helped shape their evolution from their R&B roots toward a richer, more orchestral, and progressive rock sound.

Over the decades, Lodge co-wrote or sang on many of their best-known songs, including “Ride My See-Saw,” “Isn’t Life Strange,” and “I’m Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band).” The band’s landmark 1967 album, “Days of Future Passed,” is often cited as a turning point in rock for blending poetry, orchestration, and rock instrumentation.

Even after The Moody Blues ceased live touring (in 2018) and after their last studio record in 2003, Lodge remained active in music. In recent years, he has toured in solo or smaller setups, sometimes performing with his son-in-law, Jon (of Yes), and playing classic Moody Blues songs.

What stood out about Lodge wasn’t just his musical skill, but how grounded he stayed. He was known for kindness, humility, faith, and prioritizing family. In interviews, he often spoke of how his faith kept him steady amid rock’s ups and downs.

His family, in their announcement, recalled his love, bright smile, support, and strength. They said he was happiest onstage, doing what he loved.

News of Lodge’s passing drew an immediate wave of respect and sorrow from across the rock world:

Tony Visconti (producer known for work with David Bowie) remembered Lodge’s generosity: when Visconti once planned to ride his motorcycle from London to Barcelona, Lodge invited him unannounced to stay at his home, offering food, rest, and welcome.

Kenney Jones (drummer of Small Faces) posted, *“I’m deeply saddened by the loss of my dear friend, John Lodge… I’m really going to miss him ❤️”*.

The Yes band (via their official channels) expressed sadness, noting that many Yes fans had had the opportunity to see Lodge perform during joint appearances.

He leaves behind his wife, Kirsten (married in 1968), his children, Emily and Kristian, and a grandson, John-Henry.

RIP