Jonny Taylor Launches Chalet 4 Management

LONDON (vip-booking) – Jonny Taylor began his career as an intern at the Music Managers Forum (MMF) before joining ATC Management under owner Brian Message, where he worked with a diverse roster of artists. He later became part of the management team for MOBO and Ivor Novello Award-winning artist Laura Mvula, managed by Kwame Kwaten.

When Kwaten founded Ferocious Talent, Taylor joined him, co-managing a wide range of artists and establishing a successful consultancy business over the following 14 years.

“The past few months have been the most exciting and fulfilling of my career,” said Taylor. “I feel proud to be in a position to start my own company and honored to work with such an incredible array of talent across a wide variety of genres. The artist–manager relationship is more important than ever, and it needs to be built on trust and respect.”

Chalet 4 Management’s initial roster features Hak Baker, Caitlyn Scarlett, Maya Lane, Finlay C, Sola Guinto and ENNA.