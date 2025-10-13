Lostprophets’ Ian Watkins Killed In Prison Attack

LEEDS, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Two men are facing murder charges after former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins was fatally injured in an alleged attack at Wakefield Prison.

Watkins was serving a 29-year jail sentence after being convicted of multiple sexual offenses involving children, as well as possession of child sexual abuse images.

According to the BBC, Watkins, who was 48 at the time of his death, was allegedly stabbed by two men and pronounced dead at the scene.

Watkins’ alleged attackers, Rashid Gedel, 25, and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, both appeared for a hearing at a Magistrates’ Court in Leeds on Monday.

Formed in 1997, Lostprophets rose to prominence in the UK music scene, recording 11 Top 40 hits between 2002 and 2010, along with a No. 1 album.

Watkins was first arrested in 2012 in connection with sexual offenses against children and was described by a senior investigating officer in the case as a “committed, organized paedophile.”