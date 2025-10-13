Mexico’s Rico o Muerto Signs A Distribution Deal With Warner Chappell Music

MEXICO CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music (WCM) U.S. Latin and WCM Mexico announced the signing of a global publishing deal with the prominent Mexican independent label Rico o Muerto.

Founded by Mexican recording artist Mexican superstar Oscar Maydon and manager and songwriter Alexis “Chachito” Fierro in 2024, Rico o Muerto is the label home to the recently signed songwriter Víctor Mendívil.

Known for collaborating on the viral singles such as “Tony Montana” with fellow WCM songwriter Yng Lvcas, “Un Pacto” with El Padrinito Toys, and “San Pedro” with Ganggy, Mendívil has been recognized as a rising voice in Mexico’s music scene.

Rico Muerto operates offices in Mexicali, Mexico City, and Tijuana, and maintains local representatives in Los Angeles.

“Rico o Muerto has quickly become one of the most exciting forces in música Mexicana. Their deep roots in the genre and forward-thinking vision make them ideal partners as we expand Warner Chappell’s presence within this new wave of artists. With talents like new signing Víctor Mendívil and a growing roster of voices, we’re proud to help bring their music to an even bigger global stage. Alongside Oscar, Chachito, Yusim, and our talented WCM family, there are many great things ahead,” stated Gustavo Menéndez, President, U.S. Latin & Latin America, WCM.

“I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Chachito and Oscar Maydon, and it’s clear that beyond being gifted songwriters – and in Oscar’s case, a super talented artist – they have a remarkable instinct for discovering and developing promising talent. I couldn’t be happier to be working with them!” added Gustavo Menéndez, President, U.S. Latin & Latin America.