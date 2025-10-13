Sam Smith Expands Residency At San Fran’s Newly Revamped Castro Theatre

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Sam Smith announced the expansion of his residency at the newly renovated Castro Theatre in San Francisco, adding a quarter of new shows in March, bringing the total run to 20 performances.

The newly announced dates include March 10, 11, 13, and 14, in addition to the previously announced shows on February 10, 11, 13, 14, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, and 28, as well as March 3, 4, 6, and 7, all of which are already sold out.

Smith will perform at the Castro Theatre, which recently completed a $41 million renovation and restoration by Bay Area-based Another Planet Entertainment (APE). Smith will be the first major artist to perform at the venue following its February reopening.

The renovation included the restoration of the theatre’s distinctive Spanish Colonial Baroque architectural features, along with modernization of mechanical systems, accessibility, acoustics, and patron amenities.

The refurbishment also featured a reconfiguration of seating areas, including new telescoping tiers that allow flexibility between seated shows, film screenings, and standing-room events.

“Our goal is to activate and re-energize the building with equity, inclusion, and community at the forefront,” said Gregg Perloff, CEO and Co-Founder of Another Planet Entertainment. “We look forward to contributing to the vibrancy and economic health of the Castro while honoring its legacy as an LGBTQ+ landmark and cultural anchor.”