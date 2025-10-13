St. Paul & The Broken Bones Release New Album On Own Label Oasis Pizza Records, Announce Tour

MUSCLE SHOALS (CelebrityAccess) – St. Paul & The Broken Bones has released their 6th studio album, the self-titled St. Paul & The Broken Bones via their own label, Oasis Pizza Records, distributed by Thirty Tigers. The album, from the ever-evolving Southern-soul giants, signifies both a reinvention and a reunion, stretching out with the confident experimental spirit of The Alien Coast (2022) and Angels in Science Fiction (2023), but with a warmer, accessible, and fun sound that recalls the exuberance and buoyancy of their breakout debut, Half the City (2014).

The band also announced their 28-date North American headlining tour, which will kick off in March 2026 and feature the band performing in cities such as Los Angeles, Austin, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, Atlanta, and more (full dates below). Tyler Ballgame, Brother Wallace, and Thee Sinseers will support on select dates on the tour.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, October 17, at 10:00 am local time, with several pre-sales preceding that date. The band previously announced their UK and European tour for January and February 2026, featuring cities such as Manchester, Glasgow, London, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, and more, with Tyler Ballgame opening on select dates.

With the new LP, co-written and produced with the decorated Eg White (Adele, Florence + The Machine, Sam Smith) and tracked with the band – consisting of Janeway, Phillips, guitarist Browan Lollar, drummer Kevin Leon, keyboardist Al Gamble, trumpeter Allen Branstetter, saxophonist Amari Ansari, and trombonist Chad Fisher— at the renowned FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, the band decided to stop pushing so hard and simply focus on classic “song craft.” For Janeway, these 10 thrilling tunes feel like “comfort food,” like hanging out at a “great barbecue joint.”

The album follows 2023’s Angels In Science Fiction, and with that vibrant era in the rearview, there was an opportunity to regroup, which resulted in a return to their roots, if through a circuitous path. Janeway began collaborating with a series of co-writers and featured artists, eventually finding the perfect partner in White. This London-based pop-rock veteran has co-written and produced hits with stars like Adele (“Chasing Pavements”) and Celine Dion (“Water and a Flame”). Aided by that expert ear, Janeway finished a batch of new music he was proud of – but he pivoted back to full-band mode in January ’24, regrouping with his old friends at FAME Studios, where they’d mixed their debut over a decade earlier.

The resulting songs felt like a comforting hug, lived in, confident, and fun. “Fall Moon,” includes a rippling Hammond organ and nostalgic brass; the bluesy “I saw the light” with a chorus of the swaggering “Ooo-Wee”; the stabbing electric keys and signature falsetto sweetness on “I Think You Should Know”; the deep-pocket bass and growling hooks on “Nothing More Lonely”; the breezy slice-of-life that is “Seagulls,” St. Paul still branches out in subtle ways stretching out the experimental muscles the band has developed over the years.

“Making this record was a long journey, but I think it’s one of those rare times where it felt really worth it,” Janeway says. “It feels very much like a renewed energy. And who knows? We might make our death metal record next.”

St. Paul & the Broken Bones Track Listing

1. Sushi and Coca-Cola

2. Fall Moon

3. Ooo-Wee

4. Sitting In The Corner

5. I Think You Should Know

6. Nothing More Lonely

7. Stars Above

8. Seagulls

9. Change a Life

10. Going Back

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Tour Dates

EU/UK Tour (Previously Announced)

Jan 22: Bristol, UK – SWX *

Jan 23: Newcastle, UK – Newcastle NX *

Jan 24: Manchester, UK – New Century Hall *

Jan 25: Glasgow, UK – Old Fruit Market *

Jan 27: Leeds, UK – Irish Centre *

Jan 29: Nottingham, UK – Rock City *

Jan 30: London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town *

Jan 31: Birmingham, UK – The Crossing

Feb 02: Leuven, BE – Het Depot =

Feb 03: Paris, FR – Le Trabendo =

Feb 04: Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso =

Feb 06: Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle =

Feb 07: Hamburg, DE – Mojo Club =

Feb 09: Aarhus, DK – Voxhall =

Feb 10: Copenhagen, DK – Amager Bio =

Feb 11: Oslo, NO – Cosmopolite Scene =

Feb 12: Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand =

* Tyler Ballgame

= MT Jones

North America 2026 Tour

Mar 24: Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom *

Mar 26: Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom *

Mar 28: Boise, ID – Treefort Music Festival

Mar 29: Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom *

Mar 31: Medford, OR – Holly Theatre *

April 1: San Francisco, CA – The Warfield *

April 3: Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco *

April 4: San Diego, CA – The Sound *

April 5: Scottsdale, AZ – Scottsdale CPAC *

April 7: Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

April 8: Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live

April 17: Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore +

April 18: Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel +

April 19: Raleigh, NC – The Ritz +

April 21: Richmond, VA – Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens +

April 23: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore +

April 24: Washington, DC – 9:30 Club +

April 25: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount · +

April 26: Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston +

April 28: Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall +

April 29: Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall +

May 1: Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed · +

May 2: St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre +

May 3: Madison, WI – The Sylvee +

May 5: Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre +

May 6: Lexington, KY – The Burl Outdoors +

May 8: Atlanta, GA – The Eastern +

May 9: Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall +

* Tyler Ballgame

+ Brother Wallace

· Thee Sinseers