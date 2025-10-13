The Eagles Add 2026 Shows To Their Residency At Sphere

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary rock band The Eagles have announced the first round of 2026 dates for their long-running residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Marking the 50th anniversary of their seminal Greatest Hits 1971–1975 album, the band has added four new performances at the Sphere, bringing the total number of shows at the venue to 52—the most of any artist.

For the show, The Eagles revisit a collection of their biggest hits and fan favorites, such as “Hotel California” and “Life in the Fast Lane,” along with select solo cuts from Don Henley’s catalog.

Newly announced performances:

Friday, February 20

Saturday, February 21

Friday, February 27

Saturday, February 28

The general on-sale for the newly announced performances begins October 24 at 1 p.m. EDT.