The European Arenas Association Appoints Robert Fitzpatrick As President

LONDON (vip-booking) – Both leaders have underlined the importance of continuity and collaboration in guiding the association’s future direction.

The announcement was made during the EAA’s 2025 assembly, held at the new Roig Arena in Valencia on 7–8 October. Toth will remain active within the organization, continuing to serve on the Board as the representative for the Central European region.

Fitzpatrick recently stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of the Odyssey Trust Company in Belfast after eighteen years to become Chair of the Belfast Giants Ice Hockey Club. He has been closely involved with the EAA since 2010, co-founding the Arena Resilience Alliance alongside Toth during the pandemic and most recently chairing the EAA Education Steering Group.

In his remarks, Fitzpatrick said: “I am honoured to step into this role. Under Olivier’s presidency, the association has increased membership, strengthened ties with the European Union, and launched a new education platform for venue professionals. Together with the Board and our members, I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Olivier and shaping the next chapter of the association.”

Outgoing President Olivier Toth commented, “I can think of no better person to lead the association. Over the years, Robert has worked tirelessly on behalf of the members to deliver a wide range of objectives, and I look forward to continuing to support the association under Robert’s leadership in my new capacity.”

The EAA also announced the appointment of three new Board members: Renzo Cannabona (Hallenstadion, Zurich), Debbie McWilliams (OVO Hydro, Glasgow), and Charlotta Lechtaler (Scandinavium, Gothenburg). They succeed outgoing members Jorge Vinha da Silva, Adrian Doyle, and Lotta Nibell, whose terms have come to a close. In addition, Konrad Koziol of PreZero Arena Gliwice was re-elected for a second term.