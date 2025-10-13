Ticketmaster Australia Strikes A Partnership With Venues NSW

SYDNEY (CelebrityAccess) — Venues NSW announced it has named Ticketmaster Australia as its official ticketing partner, uniting eight major sports and entertainment venues across the region under one ticketing provider.

Venues participating in the partnership include Accor Stadium, Allianz Stadium, McDonald Jones Stadium, Penrith Stadium, WIN Stadium, CommBank Stadium, and the Sydney Cricket Ground.

As part of the deal, fans will have access to Ticketmaster’s platform, allowing them to buy, store, and manage tickets for all eight venues from one account using digital ticketing.

Additionally, Ticketmaster will collaborate with Venues NSW’s sports partners, including the NRL, Rugby Australia, Super Rugby, A-Leagues, Football Australia, AFL, Cricket Australia, and each of the home teams across the Venues NSW network.

“We look forward to working closely with the Ticketmaster team to deliver their world-class ticketing experience, as well as bringing new and exciting events to our venues around NSW,” said Stephen Saunders, Group GM, Event Acquisition and Partnerships, Venues NSW.

Gavin Taylor, Managing Director, Ticketmaster Australia, added: “This is a milestone moment for Ticketmaster. By teaming up with Venues NSW, we’re streamlining the ticketing experience across some of the state’s most iconic venues and unlocking new ways for fans to connect with the live experiences they love.”