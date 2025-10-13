VEGA Appoints Nanna Ruus As New Venue Programmer

COPENHAGEN (vip-booking) – Ruus joins VEGA with a strong background in booking, production, and artistic development. She previously served as Artistic Producer and Booker at ALICE, where she has been responsible for programming and coordinating concerts and events since January 2023.

Her earlier experience includes roles as Label Manager at Escho and event coordinator at Bremen Teater, alongside close collaborations with a range of emerging Danish artists as both agent and strategic advisor.

With the appointment of Ruus, VEGA aims to strengthen its artistic profile further and maintain the high standard of its live music programming. According to the venue, she brings “fresh ideas, creative energy and deep insight into the music scene,” qualities that will contribute to developing VEGA’s stages in collaboration with artists, audiences, and colleagues.

VEGA describes Ruus as having “an exceptional ability to identify and expand the field for the right musical acts”.

VEGA, which earlier this year saw former Roskilde Festival Booking Director Anders Wahren take on the CEO role, continues to reinforce its position as one of Denmark and Europe’s leading independent concert venues.