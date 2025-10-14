AIMP Los Angeles Hosts Mike Knobloch for Executive Talk on Film Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Los Angeles chapter of the Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) will host Mike Knobloch for an in-depth conversation on art, craft, and the business driving some of Hollywood’s most successful soundtracks.

The session, Executive Talk with Mike Knobloch: The Business of Film Music will take place at the Event Center at the Commons on the Universal Lot on Wednesday, October 23rd. The session will be moderated by Jon Burlingame, award-winning author, journalist, and Variety film-music writer.

The evening will also touch on Universal’s upcoming sequel Wicked: Part Two, providing attendees with insight into the making of the musical film.

An Emmy-winning and two-time Grammy-nominated Music Supervisor and Producer, Knobloch has contributed to five of the top twenty highest-grossing films of all time (Jurassic World, Titanic, Avatar) as well as RIAA Diamond-certified hits such as “See You Again,” “Happy,” and “Earned It.”

The evening will also feature networking opportunities along with hors d’oeuvres, and drinks from 6:00–7:15 PM, followed by the main program from 7:30–9:00 PM. Tickets are a must for attendance and registration is required by October 17th.