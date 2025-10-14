Canada’s Just For Laughs Announces Streaming Partnership With Stingray

MONTREAL, Quebec (CelebrityAccess) — Just For Laughs, the prominent Canadian comedy and festival brand, announced a new partnership with music and video content distributor Stingray to develop Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels featuring premium comedy content.

The collab, which will focus on audio content, will include a slate of comedy programming, including stand-up specials, and festival performances with channels offered for free across multiple streaming platforms.

“This partnership marks a major milestone in our mission to bring Just For Laughs premium comedy to audiences everywhere,” said Alex Avon, Chief Marketing Officer of Just For Laughs. “By combining our world-renowned comedy library with Stingray’s robust broadcast infrastructure and international reach, we’re opening new doors for global viewers to experience the joy of Just For Laughs — anytime, anywhere.”

“Stingray is proud to partner with Just For Laughs, a Canadian entertainment icon whose content resonates with audiences worldwide,” said David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer of Stingray. “As a global leader in FAST channel distribution, we are uniquely positioned to bring their incredible programming to new markets. This collaboration sets a new benchmark for delivering high-quality, accessible comedy to viewers everywhere.”