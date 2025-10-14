Country Artist And SiriusXM Host Dallas Wayne Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

(CelebrityAccess) — Country music singer, songwriter, and SiriusXM personality Dallas Wayne has shared a health update, letting fans know he was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

In a statement shared through his publicist, Wayne said:

“In the spirit of transparency, I would like to share some personal news with you all. A while back, I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer. I’ve been undergoing treatment for some time now, and while there is no ‘cure’ for this type of cancer, it looks like I’m well on my way to remission. My prognosis is promising—I am hopeful. In the coming weeks, I’ll be taking some time off from my radio show to undergo a medical procedure called an autologous stem cell transplant. Rest assured, I’m surrounded by a team of excellent doctors and medical professionals who are taking great care of me, and I have complete faith in their expertise. But I’ll need a little time to rest and recover. In the meantime, thank you all for your support and understanding. I look forward to seeing you on the radio and on the road again very soon! As we say on the radio every day, ‘Be safe, and be good to each other; it’s the right thing to do.’”

Wayne, who began performing in his teens, recorded a string of albums throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. His latest album, Coldwater, Tennessee, features tracks such as “I Hit the Road (And the Road Hit Back),” “He Even Brought Her Flowers,” “Rock Bottom, Population 1,” and “If These Walls Could Cry.”

He can also be heard daily on SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse (Channel 61) and Outlaw Country (Channel 62).