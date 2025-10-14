Lee Abrams: The Enough Already Factor

It’s called the “Enough Already Factor”—the rallying cry of the streets. It’s pervasive, a strong voice representing the new mainstream. It’s time to wake up. The next leaders will be those who take action. This isn’t a moment for tradition, weakness, or ignorance. Vanilla, politically correct, or inauthentic attitudes won’t survive. Enough already!

I understand this kind of rhetoric might lead to reactions like, “What’s this guy going on about?” That’s part of the game. You’re seen as foolish until your ideas succeed—then you become an enigma. For me, it harkens back to 1968, when, as a high school student, I envisioned putting rock ’n’ roll on FM radio. The major broadcasters insisted there was no way to make that happen because “no one listens to FM.” They were completely out of touch with the emerging culture. Sound familiar?

Instead of complaining, we need to focus on action. In our case, it’s about confronting the ENOUGH ALREADY FACTOR driving the new culture. Enough already with:

Bigger is better. Except for innovative companies like Apple, Amazon, Google, and Disney, bigger has consistently led to worse outcomes in media. Radio consolidation proved that. Large media companies may be growing, but they often buy and package genuine innovation rather than foster it. Enough already.

Stupidity. The world is in disarray, and media is contributing to it. It doesn’t matter whether it’s right or left—the result is a dumbing down of discourse. Enough already.

Partisan media. Lean left? Watch MSNBC. Lean right? Tune into Fox. You can’t compete with or understand opposing views if you only whine about them. Enough already.

Outdated news formats. Anchors, pundits, and “breaking news” music are relics. Informing the public requires new formats and fresh approaches, not just updating the old ways. Enough already.

Mindlessness masquerading as entertainment. The celebration of superficiality is perhaps America’s biggest challenge for anyone over 15. Enough already.

Focus groups and researching the obvious. If you need a focus group to validate your creation beforehand, it’s probably not innovative enough. If you’d asked people in the 1890s what they needed, they’d have said faster horses. Enough already.

Faulty business cultures. Many media companies are like orchestras without conductors. Creative, technical, distribution, legal, and financial aspects are out of balance. MBA graduates shouldn’t be making creative decisions, and technologists shouldn’t be dictating marketing. Companies like Apple exemplify the balance of art, science, and vision. Enough already.

Junk culture. Pop culture’s insidious twin is draining our intelligence at an alarming rate. It might be acceptable if you’re 15, but enough already for those of us older.

Bullshit. It’s rampant, especially in media and entertainment. In my view, everyone’s full of it until proven otherwise. This era is dominated by nonsense as if it’s normal practice. Complete transparency in communication beats corporate jargon any day. Enough already.

Replaying the same hits. Do you love “Born to Run”? Absolutely. Do you want to hear it again? Probably not. Bruce has recorded hundreds of songs. If a station is hit-driven, that’s fine—but if it’s artist-driven, enough already.

The positive takeaway is that we’re in a new Wild West—a historic moment filled with opportunities for radical change. Let’s challenge the ENOUGH ALREADY FACTOR.