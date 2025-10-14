Pioneering R&B Singer D’Angelo Dead At 51

(CelebrityAccess) — Award-winning R&B singer Michael Eugene Archer, better known by his stage name D’Angelo, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 51.

His family told CBS News that the singer left behind a “legacy of extraordinarily moving music” before his untimely passing.

Born Michael Eugene Archer, D’Angelo rose to prominence in 1994 after co-producing the hit single “U Will Know” by the R&B collective Black Men United.

The following year, he released Brown Sugar, his breakout debut studio album, which helped define the neo-soul sound with singles such as “Lady” and the title track, “Brown Sugar.”

After achieving early success, D’Angelo took five years to release his follow-up, Voodoo, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for more than 30 weeks.

Following the Voodoo tour, D’Angelo largely withdrew from the public eye amid creative struggles and legal issues, including a 2007 arrest on marijuana and cocaine possession charges.

In 2014, he released his long-awaited third album, Black Messiah. The album debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and, while well-received by critics, did not have the staying power of his earlier releases.

Across his three albums, D’Angelo earned four Grammy Awards, including wins in 2016 for Best R&B Album (Black Messiah) and Best R&B Song for “Really Love.”