Sea Gayle Music Strikes An Admin Deal With Sony Music Publishing Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing Nashville has signed a global publishing administration with Sea Gayle Music and Domain Capital Group.

The deal will see SMP provide administration services for Sea Gayle’s full roster and catalog, including songs such as “You Should Probably Leave,” “It’s Five O’ Clock Somewhere,” and more.

Founded in 1999 by songwriter Chris DuBois, artist/songwriter Brad Paisley, and songwriter/producer Frank Rogers, Sea Gayle’s catalog was acquired in 2020 by Domain Capital Group, who launched a joint venture with the publisher.

Today, Sea Gayle is home to a roster that includes Hardy, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Autumn Rowe, Noelle Scaggs, Merc Beatz, Tim Montana and more. Their catalog includes hits from the likes of Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, Bobby Pinson, Jerrod Niemann, Lee Thomas Miller and many more.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Sony Music Publishing. I’ve long admired the way Rusty Gaston champions songwriters, and I know our team and catalog are in the very best hands. Together, with Pete Chiappetta and our trusted partners at Domain, we’re confident this new partnership with Sony will give our writers the support of a close-knit creative community and the global reach that their music deserves,” said Chris DuBois, CEO, Sea Gayle Music.

“Sea Gayle has long been a cornerstone of Nashville’s songwriting community, and what Chris and his team have built is truly special. We’re proud to be partnering with Sea Gayle and Domain to champion these amazing songwriters and catalogs and ensure that they continue to lead country music forward,” added Rusty Gaston, CEO, Sony Music Publishing Nashville.