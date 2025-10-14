The Libera Awards Are Now Accepting Submissions For 2026

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Libera Awards have announced that submissions for the 2026 edition of the independent music awards are officially open.
Honoring the achievements of the independent music community, the 2026 Libera Awards will feature 38 categories across all genres of music and sectors of the independent music industry, including a new award for Independent Record Store of the Year.
“I’ve been attending the Libera Awards for years as part of the A2IM community, cheering on friends and celebrating the independent spirit that defines our industry,” said Ian Harrison, A2IM’s newly appointed CEO. “To now have the opportunity to lead A2IM and carry forward the legacy that Richard built is both humbling and exciting. The independent community has always been my home, and I can’t wait to continue championing the artists and teams who make it thrive.”
“We are thrilled to be adding ‘Independent Record Store of the Year’ as an award for the first time in 2026,” added Lisa Hresko, A2IM General Manager. “Independent record shops are the backbone of our music community, and they have long been places of discovery and connection. These stores persevere and thrive through the passion of their owners and staff, and are essential for bringing music fans together.”
The 2026 Libera Awards, presented by FIM (The Foundation for Independent Music) with support from A2IM (The American Association of Independent Music), will take place at Gotham Hall in New York City on June 8th.
2026 Categories:
Best Alternative Rock Record
Best American Roots Record
Best Blues Record
Best Classical Record
Best Country Record
Best Dance Record
Best Electronic Record
Best Folk Record
Best Global Record
Best Heavy Record
Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record
Best Independent Record Store
Best Jazz Record
Best Latin Record
Best Outlier Record
Best Pop Record
Best Punk Record
Best R&B Record
Best Record From Games and Interactive Media
Best Reissue
Best Remix
Best Rock Record
Best Singer-Songwriter Record
Best Soul/Funk Record
Best Spiritual Record
Best Sync Usage
Breakthrough Artist
Creative Packaging
Distributor of The Year
Independent Champion
Label of the Year (<5 Employees)
Label of the Year (6–14 Employees)
Label of the Year (15+ Employees)
Marketing Genius
Music Video of the Year
Publisher of The Year
Record of the Year
Self-Released Record of the Year