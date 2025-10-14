The Libera Awards Are Now Accepting Submissions For 2026

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Libera Awards have announced that submissions for the 2026 edition of the independent music awards are officially open.

Honoring the achievements of the independent music community, the 2026 Libera Awards will feature 38 categories across all genres of music and sectors of the independent music industry, including a new award for Independent Record Store of the Year.

“I’ve been attending the Libera Awards for years as part of the A2IM community, cheering on friends and celebrating the independent spirit that defines our industry,” said Ian Harrison, A2IM’s newly appointed CEO. “To now have the opportunity to lead A2IM and carry forward the legacy that Richard built is both humbling and exciting. The independent community has always been my home, and I can’t wait to continue championing the artists and teams who make it thrive.”

“We are thrilled to be adding ‘Independent Record Store of the Year’ as an award for the first time in 2026,” added Lisa Hresko, A2IM General Manager. “Independent record shops are the backbone of our music community, and they have long been places of discovery and connection. These stores persevere and thrive through the passion of their owners and staff, and are essential for bringing music fans together.”

The 2026 Libera Awards, presented by FIM (The Foundation for Independent Music) with support from A2IM (The American Association of Independent Music), will take place at Gotham Hall in New York City on June 8th.

2026 Categories:

Best Alternative Rock Record

Best American Roots Record

Best Blues Record

Best Classical Record

Best Country Record

Best Dance Record

Best Electronic Record

Best Folk Record

Best Global Record

Best Heavy Record

Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record

Best Independent Record Store

Best Jazz Record

Best Latin Record

Best Outlier Record

Best Pop Record

Best Punk Record

Best R&B Record

Best Record From Games and Interactive Media

Best Reissue

Best Remix

Best Rock Record

Best Singer-Songwriter Record

Best Soul/Funk Record

Best Spiritual Record

Best Sync Usage

Breakthrough Artist

Creative Packaging

Distributor of The Year

Independent Champion

Label of the Year (<5 Employees)

Label of the Year (6–14 Employees)

Label of the Year (15+ Employees)

Marketing Genius

Music Video of the Year

Publisher of The Year

Record of the Year

Self-Released Record of the Year