The Toronto Symphony Orchestra and National Ballet of Canada Partner With True Tickets

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — True Tickets announced new partnerships with two of of Canada’s most prestigious performing arts organizations and will provide ticketing services for the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and National Ballet of Canada.

As part of the deal, True Tickets will provide the two organizations with digital ticket delivery, increased transparency, and real-time audience data.

The partnership with two of Toronto’s leading arts institutions is the latest deal with Canadian entertainment companies and follows partnerships with Toronto’s Mirvish Productions, Werklund Centre, formerly Arts Commons in Calgary, the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, the Grand Theatre in London, and the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre in Winnipeg.

“With every Canadian partnership, we’re seeing the same priorities: transparency, trust, and the tools to know and engage with the patrons actually in attendance,” said Matt Zarracina, Co-Founder & CEO, True Tickets. “These organizations are forward-thinking and mission-driven. They understand that secure digital ticketing isn’t just a convenience—it’s a long-term strategy to strengthen relationships and protect the patron experience.”