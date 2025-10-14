Warner Music Central Europe Combines Benelux and GSA Recorded Music Operations

(CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Central Europe announced it is combining its recorded music businesses in Benelux (the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg) with its operations in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria (GSA).

Warner Music Central Europe will be led by Niels Walboomers, who has overseen recorded music and music publishing operations in the Benelux region since 2023. He will divide his time between offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, and Hamburg, reporting to Simon Robson, President, EMEA, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group.

Additional senior staff appointments include Markus Holzherr, who has served as Chief Business Officer at Warner Music Central Europe since 2022.

“I’m excited to take on responsibility for our recorded music business in Warner Music Central Europe, succeeding the brilliant Doreen Schimk and Fabian Drebes, who ran the company so successfully. The newly combined weight of these six countries makes this one of the most influential territories in the Warner Music ecosystem, and by focusing that power in fresh and imaginative ways, we’ll create bigger and more dynamic possibilities for our artists,” said Niels Walboomers.

“I’m hugely inspired by the talent and dedication of the GSA team, and I look forward to building on their outstanding work together. At the same time, I’m deeply grateful to the Benelux team, whose record-breaking achievements have helped make this next step possible, and to WMG’s global leadership for this amazing opportunity,” he added.

Additionally, WMG announced that Doreen Schimk and Fabian Drebes will step down after four years as co-presidents—and decades at the company—to pursue new opportunities.

“I want to thank Doreen and Fabian for their remarkable contributions over the past four years. Their partnership took Warner Music Central Europe to another level, and their support for domestic and international artists has been immense. This bold step helps futureproof our European operations, opening up new pathways to global superstardom. Together, Niels—a committed, artist-first leader—and Markus—a CBO with deep expertise—make a powerful duo to drive our next phase of growth,” said Simon Robson.

Natascha Augustin will continue to serve as Managing Director of Warner Chappell Music Germany, reporting to Guy Moot, Co-Chair and CEO of Warner Chappell Music.