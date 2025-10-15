Beats + Bytes: Peak Everything

It feels like we are at peak everything right now. Taylor sold the most first-week albums ever, Bitcoin hit its all-time high, and the stock market is going bananas. We just keep bashing through ceilings and hitting new highs every week.

Coming off a power-packed week of meetings, networking, and events, my mind is racing. I could go deep on each of these topics (and I have!) but the headlines are here…

Prediction markets are taking over the mainstream. Anyone can get in on the action and newfound experts are going to be rewarded. This could change the way fans interact with cultural events. Beyond the barrage of prop bets already happening – with some super fans beating the spreads and winning big bread – I can see a big music moment for this around The Grammys. It’s the people vs. the academy.

Creator-launched agencies are a new go-to tool. The creator market continues to define this decade, and they need a process that is more efficient and effective. But when it comes to working with brands, it takes a village and a certain skill set to properly service. Creators are realizing they need bigger and better teams to be more than a line item on a brand partnership. As creators become their own agencies, this will lead to a new configuration of how brands and stars work together. There is so much room for innovation here.

New AI tools are dominating because they’re insanely good. From ChatGPT Pulse & Agentic Commerce to Sora 2; Meta Vibes to Gemini in Chrome and Veo3 in YouTube Shorts, the integration of AI into everyday communications is remarkable. I knew great companies would emerge, but this is moving faster than Moore’s Law.

From AI Slop to AI Pop – The real question many of us are grappling with is: with all of these tools and all of this slop, how do you make your ideas pop?

Twitch is making it clear that we are all going to be livestreaming our lives. A picture isn’t enough anymore. Livestream your greenroom and let the fans clip it. It’s going to be a weird world as more and more people are livestreaming, giving us unprecedented access into the next era of stardom.

Livestream shopping is being raved about on TikTok Live. The money seems to be pouring into the streams and the spending forecasts are up for the holidays. Shopping in-stream might finally have its big breakout moment in the US. Prime Day may have fallen short in terms of buzz, but Amazon has another shot tonight with their revamp of The Victoria Secret Fashion Show live on Prime with click-to-buy capabilities and delivery on demand.

URL to IRL Group Chats are here. WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Discord, and Slack each have a place in the communication ecosystem. Different communities and circles move on different platforms. But people are re-realizing that when these groups come together for real world events, the impact is so much more memorable and impactful.

The flattening of content means more IRL moments are needed. With so much music and content being pushed out on the streamers and social graphs, everything is beginning to blend together in a stream of consciousness that relies on continued streaming. The best way to cut through a world of endless screen content is real world experiences. In-person and live are about to boom when it comes to making content stick. I saw three very different theatrical plays this week and each stuck with me far longer than any YouTube Video, Spotify Podcast, or IG Reel from my scrolls. I’m very bullish on experiences as the ultimate storytelling folklore, especially ones that make you put down your phone.

Dream offices and sound rooms are back in NY, and it puts a smile on my face. I’m seeing beautiful sound rooms and speaker setups in music offices again. I’m seeing adventurous restaurant and food concepts. Of course, the Big Apple’s hidden gems and coffee shops get the job done, but seeing what people are doing with back-to-the-office has me missing another era!

3-way deals are more effective partnerships. Connecting with audiences relies on exponential access now. And what’s better than 1+1? 1+1+1. Music does this so well with features, and now 3-way brand deals are popping up. Converse x Coke x Vince Staples? Yes, please!

Health Clubs > Night Clubs. Although Mark Ronson’s book has us all feeling nostalgic for the glory days of nightlife, people have become too health conscious to want to be out all night drinking and doing drugs. Good sleep is my current drug of choice and run clubs are picking up steam. I was with our clients Hone Health at Othership on Sunday and it was an awesome community experience led by Mario Lopez. Between the runner’s high, the sauna stretch, the cold plunge challenge, and their new longevity supplements, I got a buzz that I’ll be chasing all year.

Hate it or love it, the game is changing and The Great Transformation is on the top of everyone’s mind. American political life is being uprooted. Tech friends are saying the AI boom feels like the internet of 2001. Music’s nostalgia pendulum is doubling back for Y2K and aughts-era sounds although MTV & VH1 are now officially being laid to rest. Finance folks are reminding us of the gravitational forces of the market and what comes up must come down (and to not forget how the OG roaring 20’s ended). Although history doesn’t repeat itself it may rhyme. What will happen next is anybody’s guess, but here are some clues to help you place your best bets.

