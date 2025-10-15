Brother Maven Signs A Management Deal With NVRDUL

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Rising Nashville multi-genre crossover band Brother Maven has signed with Carri Hyde’s NVRDUL Management LLC.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brother Maven to the NVRDUL family,” says Hyde. “They’re a rare combination of artistry, authenticity, and work ethic, and we look forward to helping elevate their career to new heights. Our team is passionate about supporting artists who bring something unique to the table, and Brother Maven does exactly that.”

Brother Maven, who made their debut in 2021 with their first full-length album, Twenty Twenty One, has built a name for themselves with their blend of classic rock, country, soul, and pop sounds. Consisting of Daniel Mason (vocals & guitar), JP Presley (lead guitar & vocals), Jeremy McCoy (bass & vocals), and Joel Burns (drums & percussion), Brother Maven has performed in support of artists such as John Rich, Lonestar, and Brantley Gilbert, as well appearances on Fox News and WWE.

The announcement of Brother Maven’s signing with NVDRUL coincides with the release of their brand-new single, “Goods on Me,” available on all major digital streaming platforms.