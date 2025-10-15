Hilton Grand Vacations Unveils All-Star Lineup for 2026 HGV Tournament of Champions With Kelly Clarkson And More

ORLANDO (CelebrityAccess) – Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV), the premier vacation ownership and experiences company, announces a powerhouse entertainment lineup for the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Returning to Lake Nona Golf & Country Club from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2026, the LPGA Tour season opener will pair LPGA champions from the previous two seasons with celebrity athletes, musicians and TV personalities for world-class competition and unforgettable experiences both on and off the course. HGV, a leader in experiential travel, is once again delivering exclusive entertainment with a private, three-night concert series at Lake Nona’s Boxi Park featuring Kelly Clarkson, The Beach Boys and Ella Langley.

Multi-platinum recording artist and Emmy-winning talk show host Clarkson will headline the tournament’s concert finale on Saturday, January 31. The inaugural winner of “American Idol,” Clarkson is known for her powerhouse vocals and global hits including “Since U Been Gone,” “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” and “Because of You.” A three-time Grammy Award winner, she remains one of the most dynamic live performers in pop music. Clarkson’s Saturday night performance will serve as a powerful close to the tournament week, delivering a high-energy, can’t-miss show for invited members, guests and tournament sponsors.

The legendary Beach Boys will kick off the concert series on Tuesday, January 27, with their iconic blend of rock and California soul. With a catalog spanning six decades and timeless hits like “Good Vibrations,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” the band will bring its signature sound to Lake Nona in a nostalgic performance that’s sure to resonate with fans of all ages.

Rising country artist Langley, one of the genre’s most talked-about new voices, will perform on Thursday, January 29. Known for her RIAA Platinum-certified hits “you look like you love me” and “weren’t for the wind,” Langley brings a fresh voice to country music, blending Southern storytelling with a modern rock edge. Her breakout year includes five major wins at the 2025 ACM Awards including Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Music Event of the Year and Visual Media of the Year. She also earned the 2024 CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year. Langley’s performance is expected to be a standout moment of the concert series, offering guests a glimpse of one of country music’s most exciting emerging talents.

“The HGV Tournament of Champions is where elite competition and world-class entertainment come together in a way that’s truly unique to HGV,” said Mark Wang, CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “In 2026, we’re raising the bar even higher, creating an unforgettable showcase for our members and guests, and celebrating the extraordinary talent and rising momentum of the LPGA Tour.”

The four-day tournament will feature LPGA Tour winners from the previous two seasons competing for a $2.1 million purse, alongside a roster of celebrity athletes and entertainers playing in a separate modified Stableford format. All rounds will be nationally televised, with Thursday and Friday airing on Golf Channel and weekend coverage on both NBC and Peacock.