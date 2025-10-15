iHeartMedia Unveils Lineup For 2026 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One With Twenty One Pilots And More

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – iHeartMedia announced today the lineup for the annual iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One. The biggest names in Alternative Rock will come together including Green Day, Twenty One Pilots, Cage the Elephant, Sublime, Good Charlotte, Myles Smith, Gigi Perez, and Almost Monday at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 17, 2026 hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7’s nationally syndicated “The Woody Show.” The event will broadcast live for fans on iHeartRadio Alternative and Rock stations across the country and on iHeartRadio.com.

“If it were a lesser lineup you’d need a stronger host, but look at this list of performers – it’s incredible,” said Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7’s nationally syndicated The Woody Show. “I can’t wait to see all these bands and help guide a full house at the Forum through what’s going to be an insane experience!”

All this week, iHeartRadio is giving Alternative Rock fans the opportunity to win trips to Los Angeles to attend the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One before the tickets go on sale. The promotion will run across more than 80 Alternative, Rock and Classic Rock 90s iHeartRadio stations nationwide.

“This year’s iHeartRadio ALTer EGO brings together a powerhouse lineup that reflects the full diversity of Alternative and Rock with absolute legends like Green Day and Twenty One Pilots mixed in with breakout artists like Myles Smith, Gigi Perez, and Almost Monday,” said Lisa Worden, Program Director for ALT 98.7 and Senior Vice President of Rock and Alternative for iHeartMedia. “We are honored to have such a brilliant collection of artists on the show this year. Sublime has had the No. 1 song at Alternative radio for the past four weeks eclipsing their previous No. 1 singles, Good Charlotte will play their first show in Los Angeles in over 10 years, and Cage the Elephant is fresh off a U.S. tour with Oasis. All of these artists are ready to bring it! We cannot wait.”

Eligible Capital One cardholders get early access to high demand tickets through a Capital One Cardholder presale which begins Tuesday, October 21 at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET and runs through Thursday, October 23 at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET, or while presale supplies last. Cardholders can also add a Capital One Access Pass to presale ticket purchases to attend an exclusive event before the show including a private soundcheck performance by Cage The Elephant, complimentary food and drinks, and more. Presale tickets and exclusive cardholder offers will be available at iHeartRadio.com/capitalone.

Listeners will then have access to a limited number of tickets through ALT 98.7, LA’s New Alternative radio station, 24-hour VIP-Sale. Fans can become an ALT VIP at www.alt987fm.com to access tickets beginning Thursday, October 23 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET through Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET or while supplies last. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 24 at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET via TicketMaster.com.

“We’re proud to once again present iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, which has become a must-attend event for Alternative Rock fans,” said Byron Daub, Vice President of Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at Capital One. “At Capital One we’re committed to providing unique value, and the early ticket access and Capital One Access Pass experiences are our way of showing appreciation to our cardholders and connecting them to their passion for music.”