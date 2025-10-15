Live Nation Asia Launches Multi-Year Partnership With Trip.com

Singapore (CelebrityAccess) — Trip.com Group, a global travel service provider, and Live Nation Asia announced a multi-year strategic partnership to integrate travel and live music experiences across multiple Asian markets.

Launching across Hong Kong/Macau, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, and Mainland China, the collaboration enables fans to plan concert-focused trips through Trip.com Group’s platform, combining perks such as exclusive presale access to shows with flights, hotels, and curated local experiences.

According to Trip.com Group’s Momentum consumer survey, nearly 66% of Asia-Pacific travelers are willing to travel internationally for concerts, with Gen Z and Millennials leading the trend. In Singapore, hotel bookings tripled during Lady Gaga’s Asia-exclusive show, while in Hong Kong, more than half of concertgoers extended their stays for leisure, generating incremental tourism revenue. Major artists are increasingly adding shows in cities such as Singapore, Bangkok, and Seoul, establishing these destinations as key music tourism hubs. The deal marks Trip.com’s first foray into the live entertainment travel sector.

The partnership will also facilitate collaboration with local hotels, attractions, and tourism stakeholders, creating concert-driven travel products that encourage longer stays and increased bookings.

“Today’s music lovers are seeking immersive experiences that extend beyond the concert itself,” said Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer, Trip.com Group. “Through partnerships like this, we are enhancing the travel journey, adding value for fans, and unlocking new opportunities for destinations and the wider industry in Asia.”

“Concert travel is redefining tourism across Asia,” added James Dick, Executive Vice President of Partnerships and Media, Live Nation Asia. “Together with Trip.com, we are helping fans turn concerts into memorable trips that contribute to the cultural and economic vitality of host cities.”

The partnership kicks off with an initiative featured bundled experiences for K-pop group TWICE’s <THIS IS FOR> World Tour in Hong Kong, offering fans exclusive presale access, hotel packages, and transportation options through Trip.com.

Similar offerings will roll out across five Asian markets, featuring global and regional artists. Packages may include concert tickets combined with admission to attractions such as Hong Kong Disneyland, Rainforest Wild Asia, sightseeing bus tours, and hotel accommodations.

Building on its role as BLACKPINK’s Official Sponsor in Bangkok and Hong Kong, Trip.com Group will also provide presale access for the upcoming BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR <DEADLINE> in Singapore and Hong Kong.