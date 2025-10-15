No Doubt Add New Shows For Their Sphere Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — After announcing plans earlier this week for their first residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, No Doubt has added a new round of dates in response to what the band described as “incredible fan demand.”

The group announced six additional performances, scheduled for May 23, May 24, May 27, May 29, and May 30.

These shows will mark No Doubt’s first extended run of performances since their seven-night stand in Los Angeles in 2012 and will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of their seminal 1995 album Tragic Kingdom, which helped establish the band as an internationally recognized act.

The new dates are in addition to the previously announced six performances on May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16.

Fans who previously registered for the artist presale will have early access to tickets for the newly added shows. Tickets for all dates go on sale to the general public on October 17.