Sacred Bones Records Joins All Flowers Group

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — All Flowers Group (AFG) announced it has joined forces with Sacred Bones Records, with the acclaimed indie label officially becoming part of the Secretly Group ecosystem.

The acquisition is the first major deal for All Flowers Group since its launch in 2022 and expands the pre-existing relationship between AFG and Sacred Bones to include distribution, streaming, vinyl, publishing, and more.

“Sacred Bones is one of the great labels of the modern era, and one that artists and fans love equally,” said Sam Valenti IV, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of All Flowers Group. “It’s an honor to be able to work with Caleb Braaten and the team.”

“I’m incredibly humbled to be invited to work with such forward-thinking people,” said Caleb Braaten, Founder of Sacred Bones Records. “I’m confident this collaboration will elevate Sacred Bones’ output to the highest possible level.”

As part of the deal, Sacred Bones founder Caleb Braaten joins an executive leadership team that includes Sam Valenti IV (Founder and CEO, Ghostly International; Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, All Flowers Group), Nigil Mack (Co-Founder, A&R and CEO, drink sum wtr), Alexandra Berenson (Senior Director of A&R, All Flowers Group), and Kate Ebeling (North American Marketing Director, All Flowers Group), as well as Secretly’s Chris Swanson (Co-Founder and President of A&R), Kraegan Graves (VP of Operations, Americas), and Chloé van Bergen (VP of Operations, Europe).

Additionally, Sacred Bones’ label manager Irene Lydon will continue overseeing day-to-day operations, while Art Director Mercy Correll will remain in her current role.