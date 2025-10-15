Saumil Mehta Named Global President Of Ticketmaster

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation’s Ticketmaster announced the appointment of the noted tech executive Saumil Mehta as its new Global President.

Mr. Mehta, who succeeds Mark Yovich, will assume his new duties officially on November 1st, report directly to Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation.

Before joining Ticketmaster, Mehta most recently served as Chief Product Officer and Head of Business Operations at Square. He was also the founder of LocBox, a marketing automation startup acquired by Square in 2015.

Mr. Yovich, who held the post of global president since 2020, will transition to Chairman of Ticketmaster with a focus on guiding the company’s longterm growth strategy.

“Ticketmaster is an incredible business that serves as the world’s portal to the best live entertainment,” said Saumil Mehta. “The real opportunity lies in how we evolve the experience by building smarter and more intuitive ways for fans to connect with the live experiences that matter so much to them.”

“Over the past several years, Ticketmaster has been working to build a strong foundation for the next phase of growth. Saumil brings a fresh perspective and deep product and technology expertise that will help us build on that momentum,” Rapino added.