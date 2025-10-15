SISTIC, Singapore’s Leading Ticketing Service Provider And AXS Announce Strategic Partnership

SINGAPORE (CelebrityAccess) – SISTIC has entered into a strategic partnership with AXS, the global ticketing division of US-based Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), which will take a majority stake in SISTIC. With SISTIC’s strong and trusted presence in Singapore’s events industries, as well as AXS’s global network and innovative ticketing technology, this strategic partnership will strengthen Singapore’s position as a premier entertainment hub, and enhance Singapore’s reputation as a major sporting and lifestyle destination.

As a global powerhouse in sports and live entertainment technology, AXS, a wholly owned subsidiary of AEG, supports highly sought-after brands in sports and entertainment. AXS’s diverse client portfolio includes iconic venues, sports teams, festivals, and live events across North America, U.K, France, Germany, Sweden, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and continues to grow its global footprint. With a stake in SISTIC, AXS will offer more diverse live events and activities in Singapore and the region.

Said Blaine Legere, President, International at AXS, “Singapore and Southeast Asia represent some of the most dynamic growth markets in live entertainment. By combining SISTIC’s deep regional expertise with AXS’s global technology platform, we have a unique opportunity to redefine how fans discover, access, and experience live events. Together, we’ll expand access to world-class productions while ensuring that Singapore’s celebrated arts scene continues to thrive on the global stage. We’re excited to partner with the SISTIC team to drive the next chapter of live entertainment in the region.”

For over 30 years, SISTIC has been at the heart of Singapore’s vibrant live events scene. Its partnership with AXS will also continue to support the SG Culture Pass, an important initiative that strengthens Singapore’s vibrant arts, entertainment, and culture scene.

SISTIC is the country’s leading ticketing player, handling an extensive portfolio of events each year. From theatre productions to sold-out stadium tours, SISTIC connects millions of fans with memorable experiences. Recent notable events include Greatest Hits of A.R. Rahman, My Chemical Romance Live in Singapore, A-mei’s ASMeiR Max 2024 World Tour Singapore, Hamilton, Ed Sheeran + – = ÷ x Tour Manila, World Aquatics Championships Singapore 2025 and many more. Annually, SISTIC serves more than 300 event organisers and sells over 6.5 million tickets for 2,000+ events in Singapore and regional markets including Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Hong Kong.

Said Joe Ow, CEO of SISTIC.com Pte Ltd, “Joining AXS’s network opens new opportunities for us to grow and scale our impact to meet changing demands, while staying true to our commitment to deliver professional ticketing services and experiences to clients and ticket buyers. Our technology integration will be intentionally gradual, allowing us to ensure a seamless experience for clients while we combine AXS’s global platform with our deep market knowledge and industry expertise to deliver even greater value, insights, and access to live events. We are committed to continue in this journey with our entire staff, as every member of the SISTIC team plays a vital role in taking SISTIC to greater heights to benefit our clients, ticket buyers, and the entire live events industry.”

SISTIC’s services and pricing will remain competitive to meet the needs of Singapore and the region. Ticket buyers who have purchased tickets to upcoming events through SISTIC can continue to access their e-tickets via the confirmation emails and SISTIC website and mobile app. Unless otherwise stated or informed, no further action is required by existing SISTIC account holders.