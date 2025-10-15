The Finale For Alan Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road In Nashville Sells Out In Hours

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Alan Jackson’s “Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale” — a June 27, 2026 concert at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium — sold out during pre-sale this morning.

More than 50,000 tickets for the show were sold within just a few hours of going onsale to fans across the U.S. as well as Australia, Brazil, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, and the U.K.

The tour is part of Jackson’s farwell run for fans before he retires from his life on the road as a touring artist. The concert will feature an all-star lineup of friends including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Lee Ann Womack, with more names to be announced.

“I’m proud and overwhelmed by the response from my fans. I’m just sorry there weren’t enough seats for everybody who wanted one,” said the Country Music Hall of Fame member. “I appreciate all the people who’ve come to my shows and supported me over the years.”