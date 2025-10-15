The Re-Opening Of The Ingersoll Theater In Des Moines Delayed Til December

DES MOINES, IA (CelebrityAccess) — The operators of the Ingersoll Theater in Des Moines announced that the historic venue’s reopening has been pushed back from November to December and revealed plans for a pair of New Year’s shows as a grand opening celebration.

“The original opening, slated for late November, has been rescheduled to allow the final touches and craftsmanship to shine,” said Executive Director Renee Crowell. “As we’ve neared completion, supply chain delays have extended our construction timeline. But this extra time allows us to ensure every detail—from the chef’s kitchen and new stage to the mezzanine and finishing flourishes—reflects our commitment to an extraordinary guest experience. This historic venue deserves to shine for another generation, and we want to make sure every detail is perfect before opening our doors.”

Located in Des Moines’ Avenues District, the 225-capacity Ingersoll Theater, originally built in the 1930s, is undergoing a comprehensive restoration to preserve the building’s historic architectural features and façade, while modernizing production capabilities and guest amenities.

The reopening will feature performances by Napoleon Douglas & His Jazz Orchestra, paying tribute to artists such as Sammy Davis Jr., Nat King Cole, John Legend, Jon Batiste, Gregory Porter, Luther Vandross, and Michael Jackson on New Year’s Eve.

The Ingersoll will also host a NYE performance with The Grand Marquis, delivering a fusion of Kansas City blues, Memphis soul, and influences from New Orleans.

The Ingersoll Theater is managed by VenuWorks.