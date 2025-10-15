VENU’s Chloe Hoeft Joins Forbes Nonprofit Council To Advance Social Impact In Entertainment

COLORADO SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) – Venu Holding Corporation (VENU), the disruptive live entertainment and hospitality company, is proud to announce that Chloe Hoeft, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Philanthropy, has been accepted into the prestigious Forbes Nonprofit Council, an invitation-only community for senior-level executives in successful nonprofit organizations.

The Forbes Nonprofit Council brings together a vetted network of leaders who are committed to advancing the nonprofit sector through collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership. Members are selected based on their deep industry experience, leadership achievements, and a proven track record of driving meaningful impact. As part of the Council, Hoeft will gain access to exclusive opportunities to share insights through Forbes.com, participate in professional development programs, and collaborate with peers to shape the future of the nonprofit landscape.

In her role at VENU, Hoeft has been instrumental in building strong partnerships and advancing the company’s mission to create immersive, community-driven entertainment destinations that bring people together in meaningful ways. She also helped found the VENU Arts and Culture Foundation, and serves as its President, leading efforts to support local artists, expand access to the arts, and foster cultural vibrancy in communities across the country.

“I’m honored to join the Forbes Nonprofit Council and connect with such an accomplished group of leaders who are driving meaningful impact,” said Hoeft. “At VENU, we’re proving that thoughtful investment in live entertainment can strengthen communities and create lasting value. Through the VENU Arts and Culture Foundation, we’re extending that mission by supporting artists and expanding access to the arts nationwide. I’m excited to share our vision and learn from others who are making a difference in their fields.”

“At VENU, we believe great entertainment should lift communities as much as it entertains them,” said JW Roth, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of VENU Holding Corporation. “Chloe has taken that belief and built something extraordinary through the VENU Arts and Culture Foundation. I’m proud to champion and personally support that mission, and to see her leadership recognized by Forbes.”

Forbes Nonprofit Council is part of the Forbes Councils network, a collective of invitation-only communities that bring together exceptional executives and entrepreneurs. Members leverage the resources of Forbes Councils to grow professionally and expand their influence across industries. Hoeft’s inclusion in the Council aligns with VENU’s continued focus on purposeful growth. As the company redefines the live entertainment landscape nationwide, recognitions like this highlight the strength of its vision and the momentum behind its brand.