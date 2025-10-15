Wasserman Music Supports Music Education With A New Five-Year Partnership with Save The Music Foundation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Wasserman Music announced a new five-year partnership with Save The Music Foundation to support the J Dilla Music Tech Grants in six high schools across Los Angeles and New York.

Through this partnership, Wasserman Music and Save The Music will support students, ensuring they have access to high-quality music education and access to artists and industry leaders.

For the initiative’s inaugural year, Wasserman Music will support one high school in Los Angeles and one in New York, with future years alternating between the two cities.

The launches will include special events supported by Wasserman staff and clients, including songwriting workshops, live student performances, executive-led panels, and student-produced podcast interviews.

The program kicked off in Los Angeles on October 8th, featuring Wasserman Music client Niko Rubio as well as Marty Diamond (EVP & Managing Executive), Seven Jarrett (Coordinator, Global Festivals), Mika Posecion (Senior Director, Tour Marketing), Kevin Shivers (EVP & Managing Executive), Matt Rodriguez (EVP & Managing Executive), Trey Many (Senior Vice President) who will join in a career panel, moderated by Denise Melanson (VP of Social Impact).

“We are grateful to Wasserman Music for investing in the future of young creators,” said Henry Donahue, Executive Director of Save The Music. “Together, we’re not only equipping students with the tools to make music, but also opening doors to mentorship, career pathways, and the inspiration that comes from connecting with working artists and industry leaders.”

“Music has shaped our lives, and we believe every young person deserves the same chance to experience that impact,” Wasserman Music President Lee Anderson said. “With Save The Music, we can help ensure kids in our communities have access to the tools, education, and opportunities that spark a lifelong passion.”