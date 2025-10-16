Avex Music Group Launches New York Office, Expands Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Avex Music Group and S10 Entertainment announced a major re-organization that includes the launch of a New York office and the reconfiguration of their leadership team.

“As we continue to expand our operations in the U.S. and globally, this team will be instrumental in advancing our mission to sign and develop the world’s most successful songwriters, producers, and artists, while growing Avex and S10’s influence on a truly global scale. While we’re leading from the U.S., our focus is international—building a world-class roster, expanding into key markets, and pursuing strategic partnerships and acquisitions that will strengthen our creative ecosystem,” stated Brandon Silverstein, CEO of Avex Music Group & S10 Entertainment.

The promotions include:

Zeke Silvera has been named SVP, Head of East Coast Operations and Head of A&R, focusing on artist development, studios, and marketing strategy while leading S10’s producer and writer management functions from Avex’s new New York base.

Spencer LeBoff has been named SVP, Head of West Coast Operations and Publishing & Acquisitions, overseeing West Coast operations from Avex’s new corporate headquarters in West Hollywood, which features two state-of-the-art studio, as well as housing the creative offices for A&R, marketing, and S10 management.

Megan Timko has been appointed Head of Operations for Avex Music Group and S10.

Jessica Roxana and Claudia Schumann will oversee Marketing for Avex Music Group and S10, leading brand strategy and campaigns across markets.

Tay James (longtime A&R for Justin Bieber) and Miles Beard (former Head of A&R at Republic Records) have joined Avex Music Group’s publishing division as Senior A&R Consultants, supporting the company’s creative strategy and A&R capabilities.

Rory Sever has been promoted to Chief of Staff.

These executives join the existing Avex leadership team, which includes Justin Hunter (Vice President, Corporate), Nevin Sanitsky (Director, A&R, Publishing Division), Ryan Kamada (Chief Financial Officer, Corporate), Brennen Bryant (Senior Director, A&R, Publishing Division), and Hajime Harada (Senior Manager, A&R International, Publishing Division).

“Already in 2025, we’ve celebrated multiple No. 1 records and major success with talent like Grant Boutin (Tate McRae), Elkan (Drake, Rihanna), Elyas (Drake), Harv (Justin Bieber), Kamal Wilson (Kehlani), Shenseea, and many others. We’re just getting started,” Silverstein added.