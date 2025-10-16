Beatport Expands Into Ticketing With Beatport Tickets

DENVER/LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Beatport, the world’s largest music store for DJs, producers, and fans, announced the launch of Beatport Tickets, a new ticketing platform designed exclusively for the dance music community. Powered by a strategic partnership with Weeztix, Europe’s fastest-growing self-service digital ticketing company, this marks the next phase of Beatport’s evolution, extending its platform from music discovery and streaming into live event access.

Launched on October 15, 2025, Beatport Tickets enables labels, promoters, and venues in the UK and EU to sell tickets directly through Beatportal, Beatport’s dedicated platform for dance music news and nightlife culture. In the coming months, the platform will expand its self-service solution to event organizers in the US and integrate event listings into the Beatport store. In 2026, upcoming events will also appear on artist and label profiles, with tickets directly linked to their Beatport pages.

The ticketing landscape has traditionally kept music discovery and live events separate, with large-scale events thriving while the economics for recorded music remain challenging. At the same time, independent promoters and grassroots venues often lack the tools to compete, whereas artists and labels struggle to turn online engagement into real-world connections. Organizers will be able to enhance event listings with custom playlists, transforming ticket pages into immersive previews of the sounds and scenes behind the show.

“Beatport has always been the home for DJs and fans to connect with the music that drives dance culture,” said Helen Sartory, Chief Revenue Officer at Beatport. “This year, we expanded into the live space, creating a dedicated Live & Interactive team who executed ambitious initiatives like The Block, giving emerging artists opportunities to perform at major festivals. With Beatport Tickets, we’re taking the next big step, bridging the gap between digital and live experiences, supporting promoters, helping artists expand their reach, and giving fans a richer way to engage with dance music. Because without live music, there is no dance scene.”

Powered by Weeztix: Beatport Tickets is built on Weeztix’s proven ticketing technology, which forms the foundation of this new offering. These include the following, with the first three available exclusively through the Beatport–Weeztix partnership:

• Integrated Music + Ticketing: Integrated Music + Ticketing: Easily create event pages on Beatportal, linking tracks and playlists directly for promotion and ticket sales, driving deeper fan engagement.

• Upcoming Events on Artist + Label Profiles (coming soon): Tickets will be directly linked to Beatport artist and label pages.

• Expanded Reach: Events featured across Beatport’s store, mobile app, and Beatportal, reaching 40M+ annual users.

• Flexible Sales Tools: Standard tickets, accommodation, tokens, and merchandise.

• Advanced Analytics: Data-driven insights for promoters and labels.

• API Connectivity: Events can connect to third-party apps and services.

• 24/7 Customer Service: Provided by Weeztix to ensure smooth operations for promoters and fans alike.

With this launch, Beatport strengthens its role as a 360 platform for dance music culture, supporting the entire journey from discovery to live experience.